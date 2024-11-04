Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Navy for season opener

Navy Midshipmen at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -16.5; over/under is 140…

Navy Midshipmen at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -16.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) begins the season at home against Navy.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 21-14 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Hawks averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 31.3 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 11.0 on fast breaks.

Navy finished 9-11 in Patriot League action and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Midshipmen averaged 66.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

