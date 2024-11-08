Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Cent. Conn. St. following Jones’ 21-point showing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-0) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-0)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -14.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Jordan Jones scored 21 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 59-55 loss to the Providence Friars.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 21-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 11-3 in NEC action and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 66.5 points per game and shot 42.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

