Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Reynolds’ 29-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-1) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-0)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Cent. Conn. St. after Erik Reynolds II scored 29 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 70-63 win over the Navy Midshipmen.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 21-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.5 last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 9-7 on the road and 20-11 overall a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.5 last season.

