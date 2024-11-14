Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks to face Pennsylvania Quakers on the road

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1) Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Saint Joseph’s…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (2-1) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-1)

Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Pennsylvania finished 11-18 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Quakers averaged 74.4 points per game last season, 11.1 from the free-throw line and 28.5 from deep.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 3-10 on the road and 21-14 overall last season. The Hawks averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

