Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders square off

Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0) vs. Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-1)

New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -10.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) squares off against Texas Tech in Brooklyn, New York.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 21-14 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 16.1 bench points last season.

Texas Tech went 23-11 overall with a 13-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Red Raiders averaged 75.3 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.9% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

