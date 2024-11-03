Saint Joseph’s (PA) begins season at home against Navy

Navy Midshipmen at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Navy for…

Navy Midshipmen at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Navy for the season opener.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 21-14 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawks averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 16.1 bench points last season.

Navy went 9-11 in Patriot League play and 3-13 on the road last season. The Midshipmen averaged 12.1 assists per game on 23.1 made field goals last season.



