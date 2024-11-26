Saint Joseph’s defeats Coppin State 83-54

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II’s 18 points helped Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeat Coppin State 83-54 on Tuesday night. Reynolds…

Reynolds had four steals and four blocks for the Hawks (5-2). Dasear Haskins went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Xzayvier Brown went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Eagles (0-8) were led by Peter Oduro, who posted 16 points and 10 rebounds. Khali Horton added nine points for Coppin State. Camaren Sparrrow had seven points and six rebounds. The loss was the Eagles’ eighth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

