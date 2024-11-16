Saint Francis (PA) visits Mount St. Mary’s after Cordilia’s 22-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-3) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-1) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-3) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (2-1)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -7; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s hosts Saint Francis (PA) after Jedy Cordilia scored 22 points in Mount St. Mary’s 93-89 overtime win over the Bucknell Bison.

Mount St. Mary’s went 13-19 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 6.9 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 2-14 on the road and 8-22 overall a season ago. The Red Flash averaged 12.2 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

