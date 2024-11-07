Saint Francis (PA) visits Clemson for non-conference matchup

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and Saint Francis (PA) play in non-conference action.

Clemson went 12-4 at home last season while going 24-12 overall. The Tigers averaged 14.8 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 8-22 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Red Flash averaged 65.2 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point distance last season.

