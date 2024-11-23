Saint Francis (PA) set for road matchup with the Georgetown Hoyas

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-1) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -19;…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-4) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-1)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -19; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Saint Francis (PA).

Georgetown went 9-23 overall with a 7-12 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hoyas gave up 77.9 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

The Red Flash are 1-4 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) ranks eighth in the NEC with 27.6 rebounds per game led by Valentino Pinedo averaging 6.4.

