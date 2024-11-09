Saint Francis (PA) set for road matchup with the Campbell Fighting Camels

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Saint Francis (PA).

Campbell went 14-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Camels shot 46.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 8-22 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Red Flash averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.