Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Saint Francis (PA) set…

Saint Francis (PA) set for road matchup with the Campbell Fighting Camels

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:43 AM

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Campbell Fighting Camels (1-1)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts Saint Francis (PA).

Campbell went 14-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Camels shot 46.3% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Francis (PA) finished 8-22 overall a season ago while going 2-14 on the road. The Red Flash averaged 65.2 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 19.2 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up