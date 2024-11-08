Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash visit the Clemson Tigers

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -29.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Saint Francis (PA).

Clemson went 24-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 71.2 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 2-14 on the road and 8-22 overall a season ago. The Red Flash averaged 12.2 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.

