Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash set to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions Tuesday

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-2) at Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on Saint Francis (PA).

Penn State finished 16-17 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Nittany Lions averaged 8.3 steals, 3.4 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 2-14 on the road and 8-22 overall last season. The Red Flash gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

