Saint Francis (PA) hosts Lehigh following Higgins’ 20-point performance

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-5) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-5)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Saint Francis (PA) after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 100-53 win against the Valley Forge Christian Patriots.

The Red Flash are 0-0 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Lehigh is seventh in the Patriot League scoring 68.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Rosenberger III is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Red Flash.

Higgins is averaging 18.6 points for the Mountain Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.