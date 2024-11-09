Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Saint Bonaventure visits Canisius…

Saint Bonaventure visits Canisius following McMillan’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:21 AM

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -9; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Saint Bonaventure after Paul McMillan IV scored 20 points in Canisius’ 93-64 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

Canisius finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Golden Griffins averaged 12.5 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Saint Bonaventure went 5-6 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Bonnies averaged 6.6 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up