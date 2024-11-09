Saint Bonaventure visits Canisius following McMillan’s 20-point outing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -9; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Saint Bonaventure after Paul McMillan IV scored 20 points in Canisius’ 93-64 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

Canisius finished 8-4 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Golden Griffins averaged 12.5 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Saint Bonaventure went 5-6 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Bonnies averaged 6.6 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

