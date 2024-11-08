Saint Bonaventure visits Canisius following McMillan’s 20-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (1-0) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-1)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Saint Bonaventure after Paul McMillan IV scored 20 points in Canisius’ 93-64 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

Canisius finished 14-18 overall last season while going 8-4 at home. The Golden Griffins averaged 6.0 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

Saint Bonaventure went 20-13 overall with a 5-6 record on the road a season ago. The Bonnies averaged 15.7 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 22.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.