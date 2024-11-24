Saint Bonaventure plays Bryant, aims for 4th straight home win

Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0) Olean, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -7.5;…

Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-0)

Olean, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bonnies take on Bryant.

The Bonnies have gone 3-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 on the road. Bryant is second in the America East scoring 86.2 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

Saint Bonaventure averages 75.6 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 73.6 Bryant allows. Bryant has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bonnies.

Rafael Pinzon is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

