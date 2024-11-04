Saint Bonaventure hosts CSU Northridge in season opener

CSU Northridge Matadors at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -8; over/under…

CSU Northridge Matadors at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -8; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts CSU Northridge in the season opener.

Saint Bonaventure finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Bonnies shot 45.6% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Northridge finished 10-12 in Big West play and 9-7 on the road last season. The Matadors averaged 75.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

