Saint Bonaventure faces Le Moyne, seeks 4th straight win

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -18; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Bonnies take on Le Moyne.

Saint Bonaventure finished 11-4 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Bonnies averaged 12.5 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

Le Moyne went 15-17 overall with a 5-14 record on the road last season. The Dolphins averaged 8.0 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

