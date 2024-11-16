Saint Bonaventure defeats Le Moyne 71-52

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Noel Brown scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Le Moyne 71-52 on Saturday night. Brown…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Noel Brown scored 15 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Le Moyne 71-52 on Saturday night.

Brown also contributed five rebounds for the Bonnies (4-0). Lajae Jones scored 12 points and added eight rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. had 12 points and shot 3 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Darrick Jones Jr. finished with 11 points for the Dolphins (1-4). Dwayne Koroma added nine points for Le Moyne. Nate Fouts also put up nine points and two steals.

