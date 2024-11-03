Saint Bonaventure Bonnies start season at home against the CSU Northridge Matadors

CSU Northridge Matadors at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -9; over/under…

CSU Northridge Matadors at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies

Olean, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts CSU Northridge for the season opener.

Saint Bonaventure finished 20-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Bonnies allowed opponents to score 68.6 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

CSU Northridge finished 9-7 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Matadors averaged 7.4 steals, 3.4 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

