Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play the Le Moyne Dolphins on 3-game win streak

The Associated Press

November 15, 2024, 3:42 AM

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure comes into a matchup with Le Moyne as winners of three straight games.

Saint Bonaventure went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Bonnies averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.5% from deep last season.

Le Moyne went 15-17 overall with a 5-14 record on the road last season. The Dolphins averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up