Saint Bonaventure Bonnies play the Le Moyne Dolphins on 3-game win streak

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0) Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure…

Le Moyne Dolphins (1-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure comes into a matchup with Le Moyne as winners of three straight games.

Saint Bonaventure went 20-13 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Bonnies averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 45.6% from the field and 36.5% from deep last season.

Le Moyne went 15-17 overall with a 5-14 record on the road last season. The Dolphins averaged 72.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.