Saint Bonaventure Bonnies and the Utah State Aggies square off in Orlando, Florida

Utah State Aggies (5-0) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-0) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure plays…

The Bonnies are 6-0 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure is sixth in the A-10 with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Chance Moore averaging 6.2.

The Aggies have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Utah State is 4-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Bonaventure makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Utah State has shot at a 53.8% clip from the field this season, 13.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 16.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bonnies.

Ian Martinez is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 20.8 points and 4.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

