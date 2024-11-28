Saint Bonaventure Bonnies and the Utah State Aggies meet in Orlando, Florida

Utah State Aggies (5-0) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-0) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5;…

Utah State Aggies (5-0) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-0)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State and Saint Bonaventure square off in Orlando, Florida.

The Bonnies are 6-0 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Aggies have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Utah State averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State has shot at a 53.8% clip from the field this season, 13.7 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bonnies.

Ian Martinez is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

