Sacred Heart visits No. 3 UConn after Thomas’ 22-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers at UConn Huskies

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays No. 3 UConn after Tanner Thomas scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 81-70 loss to the Temple Owls.

UConn went 16-0 at home last season while going 37-3 overall. The Huskies averaged 81.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.

Sacred Heart went 1-3 in MAAC play and 4-11 on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.

