Sacred Heart visits Dartmouth following Haskins’ 32-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-2) at Dartmouth Big Green (1-0)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Sacred Heart after Cade Haskins scored 32 points in Dartmouth’s 129-47 victory over the NVU-Lyndon Hornets.

Dartmouth went 6-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Big Green averaged 4.4 steals, 3.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Sacred Heart finished 16-16 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Pioneers averaged 74.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

