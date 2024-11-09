Sacred Heart visits Dartmouth following Haskins’ 32-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-2) at Dartmouth Big Green (1-0) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-2) at Dartmouth Big Green (1-0)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -4; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Sacred Heart after Cade Haskins scored 32 points in Dartmouth’s 129-47 win over the NVU-Lyndon Hornets.

Dartmouth went 6-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Big Green averaged 61.9 points per game last season, 10.8 from the free-throw line and 21.3 from beyond the arc.

Sacred Heart finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Pioneers shot 45.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

