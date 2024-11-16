Sacred Heart Pioneers square off against the New Hampshire Wildcats

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-4) vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-4) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers…

New Hampshire Wildcats (1-4) vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-4)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -1; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart will play New Hampshire at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Sacred Heart finished 16-16 overall with a 15-13 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Pioneers averaged 8.8 steals, 4.9 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Wildcats are 1-4 in non-conference play. New Hampshire ranks fourth in the America East with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Sami Pissis averaging 4.8.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.