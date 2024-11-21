Sacred Heart Pioneers host the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils for out-of-conference matchup

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-5) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-5)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and Cent. Conn. St. square off in non-conference action.

The Pioneers play their first home game after going 1-5 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Sacred Heart gives up 81.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St. went 9-7 on the road and 20-11 overall a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 7.5 steals, 4.8 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.