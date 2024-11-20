Sacred Heart and Cent. Conn. St. meet in cross-conference game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-5) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sacred…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-2) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-5)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces Cent. Conn. St. in out-of-conference play.

The Pioneers play their first home game after going 1-5 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site contests to begin the season. Sacred Heart averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 20-11 overall a season ago while going 9-7 on the road. The Blue Devils averaged 72.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.5 last season.

