Sacramento State visits Cal after Holt’s 20-point performance

Sacramento State Hornets (1-3) at California Golden Bears (4-1)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Cal after Jacob Holt scored 20 points in Sacramento State’s 79-69 loss to the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Golden Bears are 3-0 on their home court. Cal ranks seventh in the ACC with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Andrej Stojakovic averaging 8.0.

Sacramento State went 2-13 on the road and 10-24 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 28.0 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 5.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

