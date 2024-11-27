Sacramento State visits Air Force after Holt’s 25-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) at Air Force Falcons (2-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons…

Sacramento State Hornets (1-4) at Air Force Falcons (2-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -5.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Air Force after Jacob Holt scored 25 points in Sacramento State’s 83-77 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Falcons have gone 2-3 in home games. Air Force is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 0-3 in road games. Sacramento State is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Air Force averages 67.7 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 66.8 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 72.6 points per game, 4.6 more than the 68.0 Air Force gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 52.6% and averaging 20.3 points for the Falcons.

EJ Neal averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

