Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Sacramento State Hornets set…

Sacramento State Hornets set to play the Fresno State Bulldogs Friday

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 3:42 AM

Sacramento State Hornets at Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Sacramento State.

Fresno State went 7-9 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 6.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Sacramento State finished 10-24 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shot 46.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up