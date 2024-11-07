Sacramento State Hornets set to play the Fresno State Bulldogs Friday

Sacramento State Hornets at Fresno State Bulldogs Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Sacramento State.…

Sacramento State Hornets at Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Sacramento State.

Fresno State went 7-9 at home last season while going 12-21 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 6.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Sacramento State finished 10-24 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shot 46.3% from the field last season.

