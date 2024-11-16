Sacramento State Hornets play the CSU Northridge Matadors in non-conference play

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -4.5;…

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-1) at Sacramento State Hornets (1-2)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -4.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and CSU Northridge square off in non-conference action.

Sacramento State went 10-24 overall with a 6-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hornets shot 43.0% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Northridge finished 9-7 on the road and 19-15 overall last season. The Matadors gave up 73.6 points per game while committing 21.2 fouls last season.

