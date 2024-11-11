Sabol leads Buffalo against Notre Dame after 28-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (2-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting…

Buffalo Bulls (2-0) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -22; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Notre Dame after Ryan Sabol scored 28 points in Buffalo’s 87-78 victory against the SUNY-Fredonia Blue Devils.

Notre Dame finished 13-20 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 64.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

Buffalo finished 2-11 on the road and 4-27 overall last season. The Bulls averaged 6.1 steals, 4.4 blocks and 13.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.