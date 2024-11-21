Sabol leads Buffalo against Morgan State after 22-point game

Morgan State Bears (3-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-3) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Morgan…

Morgan State Bears (3-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-3)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Morgan State after Ryan Sabol scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 78-67 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Morgan State ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

Buffalo is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 80.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 82.2 Buffalo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabol is shooting 48.4% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bulls.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 17 points for the Bears.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

