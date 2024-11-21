Sabol leads Buffalo against Morgan State after 22-point game

Morgan State Bears (3-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-3)
Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Morgan State after Ryan Sabol scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 78-67 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.
The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Morgan State ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.
Buffalo is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 80.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 82.2 Buffalo allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sabol is shooting 48.4% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bulls.
Wynston Tabbs is averaging 17 points for the Bears.
