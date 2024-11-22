Sabol leads Buffalo against Morgan State after 22-point game

Morgan State Bears (3-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-3) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5;…

Morgan State Bears (3-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-3)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Morgan State after Ryan Sabol scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 78-67 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bulls have gone 1-1 at home. Buffalo allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.6 points per game.

The Bears are 0-2 in road games. Morgan State is third in the MEAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akitoby averaging 2.8.

Buffalo scores 75.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 76.2 Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Buffalo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabol is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 19.2 points.

Wynston Tabbs is averaging 17 points for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

