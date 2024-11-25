Sabol, Dunn lead Buffalo over N.C. A&T 82-81

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 22 points and Tyson Dunn hit two free throws with six seconds remaining…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Sabol scored 22 points and Tyson Dunn hit two free throws with six seconds remaining as Buffalo knocked off N.C. A&T 82-81 on Monday night.

Dunn hit a 3-pointer to cut Buffalo’s deficit to a point with 17 seconds left. Jahnathan Lamothe was fouled and missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Noah Batchelor grabbed the rebound before Dunn hit the go-ahead free throws.

Landon Glasper missed a potential winning 3-point shot just before the buzzer and Batchelor secured the rebound to seal it.

Sabol shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line for the Bulls (4-3). Anquan Boldin Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 8 for 9 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Ben Michaels finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Glasper finished with 29 points and two steals for the Aggies (3-3). Lamothe added 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals for N.C. A&T. Ryan Forrest also recorded 11 points and two steals.

Sabol put up 11 points in the first half for Buffalo, who went into halftime tied 43-43 with N.C. A&T. Sabol scored a team-high 11 points for Buffalo in the second half.

