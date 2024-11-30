Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies play in Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas A&M Aggies (5-2) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5;…

Texas A&M Aggies (5-2) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas A&M and Rutgers square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 in non-conference play. Rutgers is eighth in the Big Ten with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ace Bailey averaging 4.4.

The Aggies are 5-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Rutgers’ average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 77.3 points per game, 3.2 more than the 74.1 Rutgers gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Harper is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights.

Zhuric Phelps is shooting 38.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

