Russell leads VCU against Merrimack after 20-point performance

Merrimack Warriors (1-0) at VCU Rams (2-0)
Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -16; over/under is 132.5
BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Merrimack after Phillip Russell scored 20 points in VCU’s 80-55 win over the Boston College Eagles.
VCU went 24-14 overall last season while going 13-6 at home. The Rams averaged 13.5 assists per game on 23.8 made field goals last season.
Merrimack went 1-1 in MAAC action and 7-9 on the road a season ago. The Warriors gave up 65.4 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.
