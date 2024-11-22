Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Royal leads Ohio State…

Royal leads Ohio State against Campbell after 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 22, 2024, 3:42 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -25.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Campbell after Devin Royal scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 80-30 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

Ohio State went 22-14 overall with a 15-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Buckeyes averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Fighting Camels are 1-1 on the road. Campbell is fourth in the CAA scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Terren Frank averaging 6.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up