Royal leads Ohio State against Campbell after 20-point showing

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -25.5;…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -25.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State faces Campbell after Devin Royal scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 80-30 win against the Evansville Purple Aces.

Ohio State went 22-14 overall with a 15-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Buckeyes averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Fighting Camels are 1-1 on the road. Campbell is fourth in the CAA scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Terren Frank averaging 6.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.