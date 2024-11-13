Roy leads Green Bay against Western Illinois after 24-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-1) Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -4;…

Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-1)

Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -4; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Western Illinois after Anthony Roy scored 24 points in Green Bay’s 90-76 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

Western Illinois finished 10-5 at home last season while going 21-12 overall. The Leathernecks averaged 12.7 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Green Bay went 18-14 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Phoenix gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

