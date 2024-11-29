Roy leads Green Bay against Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-5) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-5)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Campbell after Anthony Roy scored 30 points in Green Bay’s 102-69 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Phoenix are 1-1 in home games. Green Bay is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Camels are 1-3 on the road. Campbell is eighth in the CAA scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

Green Bay scores 76.6 points, 11.6 more per game than the 65.0 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 71.1 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 84.0 Green Bay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roy is scoring 28.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Phoenix.

Jasin Sinani is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

