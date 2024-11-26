Rosenberger leads Saint Francis (PA) against Lehigh after 20-point outing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-5)
Loretto, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3.5; over/under is 142
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays Lehigh after Bobby Rosenberger III scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 82-65 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.
The Red Flash are 0-0 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 79.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.3 points per game.
The Mountain Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Lehigh has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.
Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (47.0%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Talbert averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.
Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.