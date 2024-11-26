Rosenberger leads Saint Francis (PA) against Lehigh after 20-point outing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-5) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-4) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-5)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) plays Lehigh after Bobby Rosenberger III scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 82-65 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Red Flash are 0-0 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) gives up 79.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.3 points per game.

The Mountain Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Lehigh has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Talbert averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Keith Higgins Jr. is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

