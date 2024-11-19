Rosado and Graves put up 12, Charlotte beats Gardner-Webb 60-54

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giancarlo Rosado and Nik Graves had 12 points apiece in Charlotte’s 60-54 victory against Gardner-Webb on…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giancarlo Rosado and Nik Graves had 12 points apiece in Charlotte’s 60-54 victory against Gardner-Webb on Tuesday night.

Rosado added eight rebounds and five assists for the 49ers (3-1). Graves shot 3 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Robert Braswell went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-3) were led by Anthony Selden, who posted 12 points and four blocks. Gardner-Webb also got 12 points from Shahar Lazar.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

