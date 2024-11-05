Live Radio
Ron Jessamy scores 23 as Tennessee State defeats Fisk 96-66 in season opener

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 1:37 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ron Jessamy scored 23 points as Tennessee State beat Fisk 96-66 on Monday night to begin the season.

Jessamy added 14 rebounds for the Tigers. Carlous Williams scored 21 points and added seven rebounds. Justus Jackson shot 5 for 15, including 4 for 12 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Justin McNelkan led the Bulldogs in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Fisk also got 10 points from Michael Ashley. Mark Cooper had nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

