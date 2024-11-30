Rodriguez leads Monmouth against Lafayette after 27-point outing

Lafayette Leopards (2-4) at Monmouth Hawks (1-6)
West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays Lafayette after Damaris Rodriguez scored 27 points in Monmouth’s 59-50 victory over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.
The Hawks have gone 1-1 in home games. Monmouth is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Leopards are 1-3 on the road. Lafayette has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
Monmouth is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 50.5 points per game, 24.2 fewer points than the 74.7 Monmouth allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez is shooting 46.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hawks.
Abby Antognoli is shooting 35.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Leopards.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.