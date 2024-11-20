Roche’s 19 lead Richmond past Maine 70-66

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Roche scored 19 points as Richmond beat Maine 70-66 on Wednesday night. Roche finished 5…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jason Roche scored 19 points as Richmond beat Maine 70-66 on Wednesday night.

Roche finished 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 4 for 5 from the foul line for the Spiders (2-3). Delonnie Hunt scored 15 points while shooting 2 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line and added four steals. Jonathan Beagle had 12 points and finished 5 of 10 from the floor.

AJ Lopez led the way for the Black Bears (2-3) with 19 points. Maine also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Kellen Tynes. Quion Burns also put up 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Roche scored 10 points in the first half and Richmond went into halftime trailing 27-25. DeLonnie Hunt’s 15-point second half helped Richmond finish off the four-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

