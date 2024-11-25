Live Radio
Robinson scores 25 in Mercer’s 90-89 OT win against Jacksonville

The Associated Press

November 25, 2024, 5:56 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ahmad Robinson scored 25 points as Mercer beat Jacksonville 90-89 in overtime on Monday.

Robinson had three steals for the Bears (3-3). Tyler Johnson scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Alex Holt had 14 points and finished 7 of 10 from the floor.

The Dolphins (3-3) were led by Robert McCray, who recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Kendall Munson added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Jacksonville. Zach Bell also had 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

