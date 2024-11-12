Robinson scores 21, Delaware State defeats Gwynedd Mercy 70-54

Martez Robinson had 21 points in Delaware State's 70-54 victory over Gwynedd Mercy on Tuesday night.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martez Robinson had 21 points in Delaware State’s 70-54 victory over Gwynedd Mercy on Tuesday night.

Robinson added 12 rebounds for the Hornets (1-2). Corey Perkins scored 14 points and added eight assists. Kaseem Watson had 13 points and finished 6 of 12 from the field.

Justin Savage led the Griffins in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Mike Marable added 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Gwynedd Mercy. Shawn Summers also put up 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.